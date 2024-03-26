Schoonmaker (shoulder) is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and expected to be ready for training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schoonmaker is coming off a quiet rookie campaign, in which he secured just eight of 15 targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season appearances. While he didn't miss time or make regular appearances on the injury report, it appears the 2023 second-round pick was hampered by a shoulder issue in that stretch. With another offseason to get acquainted to Dallas' offense and build chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott, Schoonmaker will need to improve his production totals during the 2024 season in order to retain any real optimism about his development, at least for fantasy purposes.