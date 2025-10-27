Schoonmaker caught two of his three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

The Cowboys curiously went away from Jake Ferguson in the contest as a receiving option, and as a result Schoonmaker saw a season-high three targets while also reaching double-digit receiving yards for the first time in 2025. The production wasn't much, but it's at least a positive sign for the third-year tight end. If Ferguson's disappearance from the game plan proves to be more than just a one-week trend, Schoonmaker could benefit.