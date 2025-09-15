Schoonmaker failed to catch two targets in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

The 2023 second-round pick is still looking for his first catch of the season, whiffing on all three of his targets while Jake Ferguson dominates the receiving opportunities at tight end for Dallas. Even Schoonmaker's hold on the No. 2 spot on the depth chart could be slipping, as Brevyn Spann-Ford is proving to be a better blocker and caught his only target Sunday, albeit for just three yards.