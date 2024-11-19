Schoonmaker had six receptions (on 10 targets) for 56 yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Starter Jake Ferguson (concussion) exited early Monday after being checked for a head injury, opening the door for Schoonmaker to take over as the primary tight end for most of the contest. The second-round sophomore posted career-high receiving numbers while matching his previous game high of six receptions that he set back in Week 2 against the Saints. Fantasy managers desperate for a tight end Week 12 will have to wait on Ferguson's status in the coming days before finalizing any waiver claims on Schoonmaker following a solid effort against Houston.