Schoonmaker (foot) will get more work in practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schoonmaker continues to ramp up his activity as he recovers from a partial tear of his plantar fascia, which he suffered earlier in the summer. The Michigan product had his first practice with the team Monday following his activation from the non-football injury list, and he will likely see his participation level increase as the preseason proceeds, as long as he can stay healthy. The 24-year-old is expected to compete with Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson for tight-end snaps this season.
