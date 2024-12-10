Schoonmaker brought in both targets for 22 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Schoonmaker encouragingly remained involved to an extent even with fellow tight end Jake Ferguson making his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. Schoonmaker had seen 20 total targets over the previous three games, and although his participation will likely continue to be modest now that Ferguson is healthy, it appears the former has earned a more active role than he previously enjoyed due to his solid play in recent weeks.