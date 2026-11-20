Schoonmaker (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans on Sunday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Schoonmaker was held out of practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness, and he's drawn the questionable tag heading into the weekend. Jake Ferguson (knee) has already been ruled out, and with Schoonmaker under the weather, that leaves Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell as the Cowboys' two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's contest. Michael Trigg could be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster depending on Schoonmaker's recovery.