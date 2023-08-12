Schoonmaker (foot) will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A rookie second-round pick, Schoonmaker has been limited throughout training camp while recovering from a partial tear of his plantar fascia that he suffered during OTAs, but it looks like he's healthy enough to handle some game reps versus Jacksonville. With Dalton Schultz now in Houston, Schoonmaker is competing for snaps with Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson.