Cowboys' Luther Kirk: Headed to Dallas

Kirk has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

A physical safety with some range, Kirk racked up 89 tackles for Illinois State last season before being named the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl. He'll compete for a depth/special teams role on a roster that lacks established options behind projected starters Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Xavier Woods.

