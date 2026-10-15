Lawrence is expected to get more opportunities on the Cowboys' defense moving forward, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by Dallas, but he has yet to play more than 43 percent of the defensive snaps in a contest this season. The linebacker notched his first career sack in Week 5, bringing down Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels in the team's 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has compiled 12 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed over five contests so far in his rookie campaign.