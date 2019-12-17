Play

Smith signed a contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Smith spent a couple games with the Jaguars in the middle of the season but never played a defensive snap with the team. The veteran linebacker provides the Cowboys with some linebacker depth while Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Joe Thomas (ankle) nurse injuries.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories