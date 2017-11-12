Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Collins hasn't posted a game with more than two tackles since Week 3 against the Cardinals, which was also when his last sack was. It's clear the second-year pro is slumping, and he'll look to turn it around against a strong Falcons offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories