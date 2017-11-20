Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active for Sunday's game
Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboy's official site reports.
While it is a good sign for the Dallas defense to have their starting defensive tackle in the game, Collins hasn't recorded a tackle since Week 8. He'll try to get back on track in this contest.
