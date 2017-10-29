Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active for Sunday's game
Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins has only racked up over two tackles in a game once this season, which makes it difficult to trust him in most fantasy formats. However, the Redskins will be missing three of their starting offensive lineman, so Sunday could be a good opportunity to have a breakout performance.
