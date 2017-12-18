Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins has been playing through a foot injury for a good chunk of the season, but will yet again suit up in a must-win for the Cowboys. The second-year defensive tackle will do his best to plug holes for Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders run game Sunday night.

