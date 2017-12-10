Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active Sunday
Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins was limited in practice throughout the week due to his foot injury but he'll play through the ailment once again. He was limited to 37 snaps last week against Washington and will likely see a similar workload this week.
