Collins is nursing a foot injury and was limited in Thursday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Collins may have sustained the injury at some point during Thursday's practice, as he was kept off the Cowboys' first injury report following Wednesday's session. The team should provide another update on Collins' status Friday, but the defensive tackle's status bears watching. He's been a solid contributor up front this season, logging 14 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games.