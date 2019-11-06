Collins posted two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Monday's 37-18 win over the Giants.

Collins collected his first sack since Week 4 on Monday, though he's now already matched his 2018 sack total of 3.0. He's gaining a bit of momentum with seven total tackles over the Cowboys' past two games after recording just one tackle per game in Weeks 2-6.

