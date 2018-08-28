Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Back in full force Tuesday
Collins (foot) took part in team drills Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins was brought along slowly throughout camp, but it appears he's back to 100 percent health. The third-year defensive tackle should start for the Cowboys again in 2018, notching 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks combined in his first two campaigns.
