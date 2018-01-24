Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Can't build on rookie campaign
Collins finished the regular season with 22 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in 16 games.
While he played a full schedule, Collins was hampered by hip and foot injuries that cut his sack total in half from 2016, with the latter issue requiring offseason surgery. He should be fully recovered by training camp, and the Cowboys still think he could become an impact performer in their front seven, but his role as the three-technique in Rod Marinelli's 4-3 defense puts a limit on his IDP upside even if Collins does break out next year.
