Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After opening the week with limited practices, Collins was downgraded to a nonparticipant Friday, but he apparently didn't experience a significant enough of a setback to miss game action. Collins has been an important contributor to the Cowboys' pass rush up the middle this season, logging 2.5 sacks in seven games.

