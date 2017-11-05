Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Cleared to play Sunday
Collins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
After opening the week with limited practices, Collins was downgraded to a nonparticipant Friday, but he apparently didn't experience a significant enough of a setback to miss game action. Collins has been an important contributor to the Cowboys' pass rush up the middle this season, logging 2.5 sacks in seven games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Added to injury report with foot issue•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Records two sacks Monday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Starts against Colts on Saturday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...