Collins has agreed to sign a contract with the Raiders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After having spent the first four years of his career in Dallas, Collins will now reconnect with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old managed to play a full 16-game slate in 2019 despite battling knee and foot injuries, during which span he notched 20 total tackles and five sacks. He figures to slot into a starting role amid the interior of the Raiders' defensive line.

