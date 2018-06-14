Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Thursday that Collins (foot) is uncertain to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in May during the Cowboys' offseason conditioning program and is still recovering from surgery to repair the fracture. It doesn't sound like he was able to do any meaningful work on the field during the team's minicamp this week, so it may be difficult for the Cowboys to bank on Collins making enough progress over the next month to take snaps with the first-team defense when camp opens. If Collins remains sidelined for the first week or two of camp, the Cowboys could consider shifting him to the Physically Unable to Perform list in order to create more room on the roster.