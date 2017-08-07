Collins (hip) is expected to return to practice Monday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins' hip seems to be holding up well and he's expected to make a return to practice Monday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks during his return, Collins figures to be putting the hip ailment in the rearview mirror.

