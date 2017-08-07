Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Expected back at practice
Collins (hip) is expected to return to practice Monday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins' hip seems to be holding up well and he's expected to make a return to practice Monday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks during his return, Collins figures to be putting the hip ailment in the rearview mirror.
