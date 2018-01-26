Play

Collins (foot) is expected to be healthy in time for offseason workouts, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins recently underwent surgery to repair a stress reaction to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot that he first starting having troubles with in late October. It's a fortunate development for player and team alike that the 2016 third-rounder won't need to miss any practice time this offseason.

