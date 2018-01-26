Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Expected to be ready for offseason workouts
Collins (foot) is expected to be healthy in time for offseason workouts, Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins recently underwent surgery to repair a stress reaction to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot that he first starting having troubles with in late October. It's a fortunate development for player and team alike that the 2016 third-rounder won't need to miss any practice time this offseason.
