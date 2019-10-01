Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Hunting opposing QBs
Collins has a sack in each of his last two games.
Against the Broncos, Collins recorded his second sack of the season, a week after picking up his first QB takedown. Used primarily as a run-stuffer, he doesn't hold much value in IDP formats but nonetheless has enjoyed a good run of things in recent weeks. It's also worth noting that Collins played 73 percent of defensive snaps for Dallas in Week 4, up from 61 percent the week prior.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Bounce-back week
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...