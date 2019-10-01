Collins has a sack in each of his last two games.

Against the Broncos, Collins recorded his second sack of the season, a week after picking up his first QB takedown. Used primarily as a run-stuffer, he doesn't hold much value in IDP formats but nonetheless has enjoyed a good run of things in recent weeks. It's also worth noting that Collins played 73 percent of defensive snaps for Dallas in Week 4, up from 61 percent the week prior.