Collins suffered a hip flexor injury Wednesday, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys don't think Collins' injury is serious, so he shouldn't be out long. However, until he's back, each Cedric Thornton, Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell should be in line for added reps in training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories