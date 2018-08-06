Collins (foot) was dressed in pads for Monday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins, who fractured his foot this spring, isn't taking part in practice and firmly remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, his appearance in shoulder pads and a helmet signals that the defensive tackle doesn't seem far off from receiving medical clearance to join his team on the field. In Collins' absence from training camp, Jihad Ward has been getting extra run with the first-string defense, per Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.