Collins (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Colins was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. With Antwaun Woods (concussion) listed as doubtful and Daniel Ross (calf) ruled out, the Cowboys could call upon Dorance Armstrong or Caraun Reid to enter the starting lineup if Collins is unable to go Week 11.