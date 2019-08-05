Collins has been one of the standout players in training camp for the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The DT only produced 19 tackles and three sacks last season through 13 games as he battled knee and foot injuries, but Collins is 100 percent healthy now and looking quicker and more disruptive off the line than before. His role in the defense won't make him a big IDP factor, but the more defensive attention Collins can draw up the middle, the more opportunities for sacks DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn will have off the edge.