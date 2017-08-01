Cowboys' Maliek Collins: No go for HOF Game
Collins (hip) will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
Collins is nursing a strained hip and hasn't been participating in training camp, so this absence comes as no surprise. Look for Stephen Paea, Cedric Thornton, Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell to gobble up the majority of the reps at defensive tackle Thursday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Hurts hip flexor Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Gets first two NFL sacks Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Passes physical•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Signs with Cowboys on Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Undergoes surgery to repair broken foot•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Third-round pick by Dallas•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...