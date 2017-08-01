Collins (hip) will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

Collins is nursing a strained hip and hasn't been participating in training camp, so this absence comes as no surprise. Look for Stephen Paea, Cedric Thornton, Joey Ivie and Jordan Carrell to gobble up the majority of the reps at defensive tackle Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories