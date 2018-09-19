Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Not practicing Wednesday
Collins (knee) is a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon reports.
Collins continues to nurse a knee injury sustained during Week 2's game against the Giants. The defensive tackle is considered day-to-day, so it remains to be seen whether Collins is able to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday. If the 23-year-old were to miss any time, Daniel Ross would serve as his replacement.
