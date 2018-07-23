Head coach Jason Garrett said Collins (foot) will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Collins, who fractured his foot in spring workouts, won't be ready to return to the field for "a couple of weeks," according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. While it thus sounds like the defensive lineman could remain on the shelf for the majority of training camp, there at least doesn't seem to be any concern over Collins' availability for the start of the regular season.