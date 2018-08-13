Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Passes physical Monday
Collins (foot) passed his physical Monday and has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.
Collins fractured his fifth metatarsal back in May, leading to the second surgery on his left foot this year. The defensive tackle's passed physical has him on track to be healthy by the start of the regular season, barring a setback. As Collins is eased back into action, expect Jihad Ward to continue seeing work with the first-team defense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: In pads Monday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Opening camp on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Could be sidelined when camp starts•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Undergoes surgery Monday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: To have surgery on foot•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Suffers broken foot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...