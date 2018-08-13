Collins (foot) passed his physical Monday and has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

Collins fractured his fifth metatarsal back in May, leading to the second surgery on his left foot this year. The defensive tackle's passed physical has him on track to be healthy by the start of the regular season, barring a setback. As Collins is eased back into action, expect Jihad Ward to continue seeing work with the first-team defense.