Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Practicing in limited fashion Thursday
Colllins (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins already missed the Hall of Fame game, and now he's day-to-day with ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Rams. He's in line for a starting position, especially since David Irving will miss the first four games with a suspension. Collins played all 16 games last season, finishing with 23 tackles and five sacks.
