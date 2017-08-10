Play

Colllins (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins already missed the Hall of Fame game, and now he's day-to-day with ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Rams. He's in line for a starting position, especially since David Irving will miss the first four games with a suspension. Collins played all 16 games last season, finishing with 23 tackles and five sacks.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories