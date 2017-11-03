Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday
Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Collins was downgraded to a DNP on Friday after being a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. If he can't play, both Brian Price and Richard Ash would be in line for added snaps.
