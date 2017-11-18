Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday
Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Collins was a limited participant in practice this week after playing 32 of 65 defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The 23-year-old has had a quiet season thus far, but the Cowboys can ill afford to be without another defensive starter with linebacker Sean Lean (hamstring) expected to miss multiple games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Added to injury report with foot issue•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.