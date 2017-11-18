Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins was a limited participant in practice this week after playing 32 of 65 defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The 23-year-old has had a quiet season thus far, but the Cowboys can ill afford to be without another defensive starter with linebacker Sean Lean (hamstring) expected to miss multiple games.