Collins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Collins was a late addition to the injury report this week and was a limited participant at practice Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old continuing to practice despite the injury is a good sign, but there is no clear indication at this point whether or not he'll be available to play. Brian Price would see an increased workload against the Redskins if Collins is unable to play Sunday.