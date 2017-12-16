Collins (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Collins' foot injury limited his participation in practices throughout the week, but it's not expected to sideline him for Week 15. Look for Collins to start at the three-technique tackle spot, with Richard Ash filling in at nose tackle for David Irving (concussion), who has been ruled out for the contest.

