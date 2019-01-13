Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Ready for divisional round
Collins (illness/ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins was limited at practice this week with the illness and ankle issue to earn the questionable tag, but won't miss Saturday's game. The 24-year-old will play a heavy role on the Cowboys' defensive front in Los Angeles.
