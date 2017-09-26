Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Records two sacks Monday
Collins collected five tackles, including two sacks, in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
After recording five sacks in 16 games as a rookie, the second-year DT is already halfway to that total through three games in 2017. While DeMarcus Lawrence looks like he's developed into an elite sack artist on the outside, Collins should continue providing pressure up the middle as well in a surprisingly potent Cowboys pass rush.
