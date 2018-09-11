Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Sack in loss
Collins recorded one tackle and one sack across 24 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Collins underwent surgery to repair a fractured foot in May and missed a good portion of the preseason as a result, as he did not take part in team drills until the final week of the preseason. As he continues to get healthy, look for Collins to continue to play a major role on the Cowboys' defensive line.
