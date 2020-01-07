Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Solid in trenches in 2019
Collins completed the 2019 season with 20 tackles (15 solo) including four sacks and a fumble recovery.
A third-round pick in 2016, Collins has provided the Cowboys with a solid worker in the center of the defensive line over his four-year career, compiling 84 tackles including 14.5 sacks while only missing three games. Dallas has higher-priority free agents to worry about this offseason and a likely new defensive scheme under Mike McCarthy, so there's no guarantee the Cowboys will be interested in bringing Collins back even if he doesn't receive big offers from other teams looking to bolster their depth in the front seven.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Adds to sack total•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Adds third sack of season•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Hunting opposing QBs•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Looking quicker in camp•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Ends season on high note•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Ready for divisional round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.