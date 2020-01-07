Play

Collins completed the 2019 season with 20 tackles (15 solo) including four sacks and a fumble recovery.

A third-round pick in 2016, Collins has provided the Cowboys with a solid worker in the center of the defensive line over his four-year career, compiling 84 tackles including 14.5 sacks while only missing three games. Dallas has higher-priority free agents to worry about this offseason and a likely new defensive scheme under Mike McCarthy, so there's no guarantee the Cowboys will be interested in bringing Collins back even if he doesn't receive big offers from other teams looking to bolster their depth in the front seven.

