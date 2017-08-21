Play

Collins (hip) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Collins played 12 defensive snaps and added another snap on special teams, but he didn't record a tackle in the outing. The 23-year-old seems to be in the clear with the injury and should be on track to start for the Cowboys in Week 1.

