Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Starts against Colts on Saturday
Collins (hip) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Collins played 12 defensive snaps and added another snap on special teams, but he didn't record a tackle in the outing. The 23-year-old seems to be in the clear with the injury and should be on track to start for the Cowboys in Week 1.
More News
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Practicing in limited fashion Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Expected back at practice•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: No go for HOF Game•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Hurts hip flexor Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Gets first two NFL sacks Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Passes physical•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...