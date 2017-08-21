Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Starts against Colts
Collins (hip) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Collins played 12 defensive snaps and added one snap on special teams but didn't record a tackle. The 23-year-old was nursing a hip injury but seems to have avoided suffering a setback and looks to be on track to start for Week 1.
