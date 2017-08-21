Play

Collins (hip) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Collins played 12 defensive snaps and added one snap on special teams but didn't record a tackle. The 23-year-old was nursing a hip injury but seems to have avoided suffering a setback and looks to be on track to start for Week 1.

