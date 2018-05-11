Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Suffers broken foot
Collins sustained a broken foot while participating in an offseason conditioning program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Collins was bothered by a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot beginning last October, but Rapoport didn't indicate whether or not the two injuries are related. More information on a potential timeline for his return should surface in the coming days or weeks, but his absence will vacate 688 snaps from last year's defensive line.
