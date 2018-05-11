Cowboys' Maliek Collins: To have surgery on foot
Collins (foot) is undergoing surgery on his fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Collins suffered his injury at practice on Thursday. His surgery will be his second on his left foot in five months. He's expected to return to action in the middle of training camp and is hoping to play in the team's regular season opener, September 10th against the Panthers.
