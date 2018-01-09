Collins recently underwent surgery on his left foot, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Collins previously underwent surgery on his right foot prior to the start of his rookie season of 2016 and appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys that year, so this latest foot procedure shouldn't affect his readiness for the 2018 campaign. Despite being bothered by the left foot issue throughout the past season, Collins once again played all 16 games, accruing 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks along the way.