Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Undergoes left foot surgery
Collins recently underwent surgery on his left foot, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Collins previously underwent surgery on his right foot prior to the start of his rookie season of 2016 and appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys that year, so this latest foot procedure shouldn't affect his readiness for the 2018 campaign. Despite being bothered by the left foot issue throughout the past season, Collins once again played all 16 games, accruing 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks along the way.
More News
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...