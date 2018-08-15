Collins won't participate in team drills for the time being, and the plan is for the defensive tackle to be eased into action over the next few weeks, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

Collins, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured foot in May, had spent most of the summer on the PUP list before gaining activation Monday. It's no surprise that he'll need time to reacclimate to the pace of live action, but there at least doesn't appear to be any concern over his availability for Week 1.