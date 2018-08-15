Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Working with starters
Collins worked with the first-team defense during Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
Collins, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured foot in May, had spent most of the summer on the PUP list before gaining activation Monday. The veteran's ability to immediately join team drills suggests he isn't operating under any limitations upon his return.
